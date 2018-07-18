Sometimes you just need a getaway, and even though Creole Cabana is only a six-minute drive from my apartment, it felt like a summer escape. The new Baton Rouge restaurant on Burbank Drive isn’t cramped into a strip mall or a plaza but instead stands alone on a large chunk of land with plenty of room for multiple outdoor sand volleyball courts.

The interior matches the exterior in that it’s notably spacious—a mostly open floor plan with high ceilings. Table seating is plentiful, but booths are few and far between, promoting a more friendly, social atmosphere than a place for a quiet, intimate meal.

Everywhere I looked, I saw various shades of blue, whether it was the bright blue of the chairs or the light turquoise of the walls. My eyes were particularly drawn to the unique chandeliers made from dozens of green and blue beer bottles hanging above me, fitting as I was sitting not too far from the tiled (and yes, blue!) bar.

The restaurant opens at 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, making it perfect for after-work beers and snacks. The earlier Sunday hours from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. make it the ideal location for a quick bite to end your weekend.

I decided to sink my teeth into the crawfish and corn fritters, one of several appetizers on the menu and an especially Creole take on hush puppies.The breading was impressive—not too thick nor too thin and just the right amount of crunchy. The inside, scattered with corn, plenty of crawfish and green onions, was softer than your average hush puppy with a spongier filling that may have been attributed to the noticeable creaminess of the corn.

Served in a little aluminum basket, the fritters came with a lemon on the side and an interesting jalapeño cream sauce that had a bit of kick to it. I split them with two friends and it served as a delicious but much-needed precursor to our main meal—grilled macaroni and cheese sandwiches that were definitely on the smaller side.

The service was quick as there were only about five other parties dining that Sunday afternoon. The restaurant has only been open for about a week, but you can tell it’s just getting warmed up.

Creole Cabana is at 7477 Burbank Drive and is open Tuesday-Thursday 4-10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 4-11 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-4 p.m.