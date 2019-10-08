My friends and I waited for Bubble Waffle & Tea to open all summer long. We thought the Arlington Marketplace eatery would be the perfect place to get a little bit of breakfast, a little bit of dessert and a lot of flavor.

Baton Rouge’s Bubble Waffle location, which opened this fall, is the second in the United States. The original iteration is in First Colony Mall in Sugarland, Texas, making the Baton Rouge shop the first brick-and-mortar establishment of the franchise.

My dining partner and I ventured to the store for a refreshing-but-not-too-heavy midday snack. When we entered, we were greeted by the scent of sugar and a cute, family-friendly interior filled with colorful paintings.

The hardest part was selecting what we wanted off the menu. After a longer-than-expected deliberation, we finally settled on a taro-blended ice drink and a Cookie Monster bubble waffle.

Taro, a tropical Asian plant, has a sweet, nutty flavor thanks to its natural sugars. It tasted like a mix of vanilla wafers, coconut and roasted almonds. The blended ice was light—the perfect subtlety to help accent the flavors. The ice was smooth enough to avoid a slushy or milkshake-style consistency.

The Cookie Monster bubble waffle tasted as delicious as its presentation. The paper container held together the cone and all of its toppings—vanilla ice cream, sprinkles, chocolate syrup, M&Ms, strawberries and chocolate Pocky. The multiple toppings may sound like overkill, but the base of vanilla ice cream and the bubble waffle were simple enough to even out the flavors.

Bubble Waffle & Tea did not disappoint after our summer-long wait. After we finished devouring the waffle and blended ice, we immediately knew that we would be coming back soon. It’s the perfect place to get a light snack, sweet drink—or indulgent, photogenic dessert—whenever you’re in the LSU campus area.

Bubble Waffle & Tea is at 601 W. Lee Drive and operates 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Sunday.