How to make S’mores on the Grill this football season

S’mores are a favorite sweet treat and so much fun to make when you are sitting around a campfire.
And they can be just as festive and easily made while standing around a grill, as well. All that is required is a few simple ingredients and metal skewers. Here’s how I make them for the homegate or a tailgate.
S’mores on the Grill
Serves 1
2 (3-inch) graham cracker squares
1 large marshmallow
1 square (1.5 ounces) good-quality chocolate
Warm the grill to medium heat.
Place 1 graham cracker on a plate near the grill. Skewer a marshmallow and carefully hold it over the grill. Once the marshmallow begins to heat up, use a fork to carefully pull the marshmallow off the skewer and place it on to the graham cracker.
Put 1 square of chocolate on top of the warmed marshmallow and place it all back on the grill, with the bottom of the graham cracker over indirect heat.
Allow the indirect heat to continue to melt the marshmallow and chocolate. This will take 2 to 3 minutes.
Use a spatula to remove and place the s’more onto a plate. Top with the second graham cracker and enjoy—with lots of napkins.
This article was originally published in the August 2024 issue of 225 Magazine.