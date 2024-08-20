Smalls Sliders will expand across the Florida Panhandle

Smalls Sliders, the burger chain brainchild of Brandon Landry, signed its second multiunit agreement with Florida-based operating group DPC Smalls Investments, bolstering the brand’s footprint across the Florida Panhandle, QSR magazine reports.

Doug Cone signed a four-restaurant deal for the Destin and Panama City Beach areas with the first slated to drop in 2025. The deal follows the group’s initial agreement with Smalls Sliders in April, which included a dozen restaurants across Tallahassee and Jacksonville

“Smalls Sliders is a truly unique concept that is revolutionizing the QSR industry,” says Cone. “Having been in the hospitality industry for decades, we knew Smalls Sliders was a special brand that we wanted to continue growing with.”

The ownership group plans to target Panama City, Panama City Beach, Destin, Fort Walton Beach, Niceville, and Crestview.

The brand, launched in 2019, has been growing rapidly. Landry told Daily Report in April that Small Sliders had over 200 locations under development with 40 slated to open this year. Last week, the brand celebrated reaching its 300th in development.

