Butternut squash checks lots of boxes. It screams fall. It’s wildly versatile. It’s cheap. It’s a hardy vegetarian staple that can also be paired with all sorts of proteins. You can puree it and add it to muffin or cake batter, or you can cut it into chunks and roast it with olive oil and fresh rosemary. And of course, it’s just right as the star ingredient in a silky, sturdy autumn soup.

Read on for tips on how to handle peeling its thick skin and how to cook it down in a creamy, hearty butternut squash soup. This story originally appeared in an October 2019 edition of 225 Dine.