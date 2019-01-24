The owners of the long-discussed, much-planned Mid City Beer Garden hope to open late this summer, according to Daily Report.

Construction crews have about five months worth of work left, says co-owner Kelli Paxton, meaning the beer garden could open before July. Yet Paxton says the opening date may not happen until early fall.

“Every single day is a change-order,” says Paxton, who’s also the general manager of the down-the-street Radio Bar. “That’s why it’s taken us so long to get underway with construction—we kept changing our ideas because we’re so hands-on with the design.”

Faulk and Meek General Contractors broke ground on the project late last summer after three years of planning. The beer garden is the brainchild of Paxton and Radio Bar co-owners Brian Baiamonte and Dave Remmetter, who envisioned the place as a neighborhood communal spot where patrons can sit under a covered patio, eat food and sip craft beers with one another.

Read the full story in Daily Report.