Sherin Dawud and Raina Vallot of the Power Pump Girls. Photo by Darian Tarver / Courtesy the Power Pump Girls

Ladies, meet your new best friends: the Power Pump Girls.

Friends-turned-business-partners Sherin Dawud and Raina Vallot started Power Pump Girls, a women’s empowerment organization, in March 2017. As the co-founders of event coordinating company Faith’s 5th Events, they wanted to create an organization with a mission to encourage, elevate and empower women.

To kick off their series of pop-up events, their first “boho brunch” will be this Saturday at The Parlor, 11 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Brunch will consist of a buffet-style selection including donut holes, rosemary grits, bacon, scrambled eggs, chicken bites and waffles. They’ll serve coffee by French Truck Coffee and buttery croissants from la Madeleine.

In addition to tasty food, brunch attendees can sip on iced coffee, iced tea, lemonade and bottomless mimosas (yes, we said bottomless).

Guest speakers at Saturday’s brunch include lifestyle photographer TahJah Harmony and jewelry maker Rebekah Burch. DJ Kiki Doe will provide music. Attendees can take photos at the photobooth and participate in networking activities.

Through future small and large events in Louisiana, Dawud, 28, and Vallot, 24, want to bridge the generational gap and provide fun and meaningful experiences for women of all ages.

“Raina and I just want a hub,” Dawud says. “A hub of dreamers, a hub of doers, a hub of believers that can call on one another and just say ‘Hey, I may not be able to do this for you, but I have a friend in LA who can.’”

In August 2018, Dawud and Vallot will be hosting their first women’s conference in New Orleans. Compared to the 40 slots available for the brunch, The Power Pump Girls plan for more than 300 women to attend the conference.

Tickets for the brunch are $35. Purchase yours here.