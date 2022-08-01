Oven-Roasted Shrimp or Chicken Santorini

Servings: 6

4 cloves chopped garlic

½ teaspoon kosher salt

¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1 teaspoon fresh lemon zest

¼ teaspoon dried oregano

2 tablespoons fresh chopped parsley

¼ teaspoon dried mint

¼ cup fresh lemon juice

¼ cup red wine vinegar

¾ cup olive oil

2 pounds large tail-on shrimp, peeled and deveined,

or 2 pounds chicken breast, cut into strips

1 large red onion cut into chunks

10-ounce container grape or cherry tomatoes

1 cup marinated artichoke hearts

1 cup kalamata olives

¼ cup capers

½ cup crumbled feta

Orzo pasta or couscous for serving

1. In a mixing bowl, combine the garlic, salt, red pepper flakes, black pepper, lemon zest, oregano, parsley and mint.

2. Whisk in the lemon juice, vinegar and olive oil. Set the marinade aside.

3. Place the shrimp or chicken into a zipper baggie, and pour half of the marinade over to coat. Allow it to marinate for 35 to 45 minutes.

4. Add the red onion, tomatoes, artichokes, olives and capers into a mixing bowl. Toss with the remaining half of the marinade.

5. Heat the oven to 400 degrees and line a baking sheet with nonstick foil. Set the shrimp or chicken onto the prepared baking sheet, and place it in the oven to roast. For the shrimp, roast for 2 to 3 minutes before adding the remaining vegetables. If using chicken, roast for 10 to 12 minutes before adding the veggies. Roast for another 8 to 10 minutes, or until the tomatoes are just beginning to blister.

6. Remove the pan from the oven. Sprinkle with the crumbled feta. Serve with orzo pasta or couscous.

This article was originally published in the August 2022 issue of 225 magazine.