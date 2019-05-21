Lundy Grace, 2, sneaks a bite of her french fries in line at Piccadilly. File photo by Erin Parker

After just seven months of business, Louisiana’s first—and only—Piccadilly To Go location closed on Lee Drive last week.

Billed as Piccadilly Restaurants’ “response to modern consumer trends,” the first Piccadilly To Go store opened last year in Cordova, Tennessee. The restaurant group launched the second store in its native Baton Rouge in November and recently opened a third in Olive Branch, Mississippi.

The concept—a small, standalone facility offering call-in, online and in-person ordering of fresh Piccadilly meals—isn’t to blame for Tuesday’s closure, a Piccadilly Restaurants representative told Daily Report. Rather, it boiled down to the roughly 1,300-square-foot Lee space not being large enough to accommodate customer demands, like the seating options found at other to-go stores.

