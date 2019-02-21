Walking into Soji feels like being transported to a more cosmopolitan city. The space manages to be hip yet laid-back. Bright neon signs alight the walls throughout; seating around the raw bar provides dinner and a show; and on many nights there’s a DJ spinning tunes in the bar.

Should you be lucky enough to score one of the scant parking spots in Soji’s tiny lot, you are in for a treat.

While the restaurant has been introducing Baton Rouge to a variety of delicious ramen and noodle bowls, our table was looking for some shareable plates during our visit.

Luckily, the team at Soji has been dishing out a wide variety of Asian-influenced flavors and textures. Read on for the full review from 225‘s February issue.