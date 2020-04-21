It’s one of 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardson’s easiest dinners for springtime—and easy is essential right now. With kids at home during the stay-at-home order and still plenty of adult work to do, a simple dinner is key to survival. And Grill Night checks that box and a whole bunch more.

It’s brainless. Check. It’s flavorful. Check. It’s low in carbs and high in protein. It generates almost no dirty dishes. It’s popular among the kiddos, and it’s easily repurposed in lots of other dishes. Check, check, check.

Maggie grew up in a family that grilled at least weekly, and one strategy often deployed was to grill a bunch of stuff over the weekend to enjoy throughout the week. Grilling is indeed a leisure sport, best enjoyed with a glass of wine and a little extra time.

For her family, Maggie cooks a variety of sausages and produce including squash, zucchini, eggplant, poblano peppers, red bell peppers and scallions. Once the items are cooked through and show pretty char marks, she arranges them on a large platter with mustard for dipping.

Read on for Maggie’s full recipe, which originally appeared in an April 2018 edition of 225 Dine.