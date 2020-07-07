It’s one of those simple pleasures Gulf seafood lovers crave: sliding your front teeth across the cartilage of a crab claw to remove every last bit of sweet meat. Crab claws are one of 225 food writer Maggie Heyn Richardon’s favorite party foods for their charm, ease and tastiness.

A pound of cooked local crab claws and a flavorful marinade are all that’s required to make them. Assemble the dish ahead of time, and serve it at room temperature with baguette slices. What could be easier?

Take as many liberties as you like with the marinade, but do try to incorporate tarragon. Its punchy anise flavor is a perfect match for the delicately flavored crab.

Read on for the recipe, which originally appeared in a September 2017 edition of 225 Dine.