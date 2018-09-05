Downtown has a variety of lunch establishments for a quick midday meal, but the area lost a popular one when Harrington’s Cafe closed in 2017. The space didn’t stay vacant for long, though. Cafe Mimi moved in last fall, bringing a fresh, Vietnamese-style take to the business lunch.

The interior is minimalist and soothing with wood accents and aluminum chairs. Be warned, however, that the noise level is high during the busy downtown lunch rush. My advice: Go after 1 p.m., and you will be rewarded with a more serene lunch.

Each weekday, the restaurant offers a variety of classic lunch specials ranging from seafood and beef to salads and pasta. The menu also has a made-to-order section with an emphasis on Vietnamese cuisine.

Read on for 225‘s full restaurant review, featuring Cafe Mimi’s version of Vietnamese spring rolls, the Shrimp and Fried Vietnamese Egg Roll Vermicelli Bowl, Grilled Shrimp Salad, Mama’s Pot Roast with Spinach Madeline and more.