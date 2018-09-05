Few foods are more emblematic of the South than the biscuit. Maybe it’s because it represents us at our best: warm, generous in portion, usually found around an overflowing table. Biscuits are accompanied by all of our favorite things: grits, honey, gravy, strawberry preserves, sausage, butter.

And if there’s one definitive biscuit in Baton Rouge, it might be the buttermilk beauties at Frank’s Restaurant.

Frank Dedman Sr. and his wife, Carolyn, opened Frank’s in 1964 as a drive-in. But by the early ’70s, drive-ins were going out; the time for a new concept had arrived. They wanted to remake Frank’s as a breakfast restaurant, but they needed an anchor—that signature item that would bring in diners over any other breakfast joint in town.

And so Frank Sr. set to work, trying batch after batch of biscuits from scratch, perfecting his method until he’d devised the perfect buttermilk biscuit. Now on its third generation with the restaurant, the same recipe has been part of the Dedman family’s arsenal since 1972.

