The new issue of 225 is out, and it’s our biggest of the year: the Best of 225 Awards. In it, you’ll find 35 categories dedicated to food, restaurants and bars in Baton Rouge.

And what better time than now to celebrate the Capital City’s best food and drinks? Our online voting period in March fell right at the beginning of Louisiana’s COVID-19 outbreak. At first, we worried readers might be—understandably—too preoccupied by global events to cast votes.

But Capital Region residents quickly proved us wrong. You showed up to our polling page in near record numbers to put your support behind your favorite restaurants, bars, shops, events and people.

The 2020 Best of 225 Award winners and runners up represent your longtime favorites, your rising stars, YOUR picks for the best our city has to offer.

You can find them all in our July issue of 225, on newsstands now around the Capital Region. Check out the Food & Drink section here.

You can also browse through our digital edition below, which includes coverage on local Black Lives Matter protests, stylish masks to wear now (which will be especially helpful following the governor’s statewide mask requirement), Black-owned restaurants and so much more.