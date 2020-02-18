225‘s secret restaurant reviewer is a lover of small plates. Having an opportunity to taste a wide variety of dishes from a single menu and share it with the table has become a favorite activity locally, too. And thanks to the opening of Solera last August, the options have expanded.

Located in the Southdowns Shopping Center, this Spanish tapas-inspired restaurant is split into two cozy dining rooms with plenty of natural light and a large bar area in between. The tapas menu is divided into hot and cold options

While there is a handful of entrees like seared scallops and a rack of lamb, our secret reviewer decided to go all in on the tapas.

Read on for the full review, which appeared in the February 2020 issue of 225, and includes items like Piquillos Rellenos, Pintxos Morunos, Carne a la Plancha, Patatas Bravas and more.