Under and around the Perkins Road overpass are several noteworthy restaurants that have helped make it a go-to hangout for Baton Rouge foodies. The newest to the neighborhood is BLDG 5, a ramshackle building of cozy indoor and lush outdoor spaces.

Once inside, the charming decor and plant-festooned courtyard offered a welcome respite from the activity around the overpass area.

Read on for the rest of the story, where our secret reviewer tried the overflowing dinner boards and variety of small plates. This story originally appeared in the October 2020 edition of 225.