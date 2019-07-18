Over the last year, the ice cream craze has been quietly exploding in Baton Rouge. If you haven’t noticed, new dessert shops have popped up all over town, bringing new flavors, toppings and styles to the table. Whether you lean more toward rolled ice cream or a classic cone of soft serve, there’s a store for you. Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with your favorite frozen dessert at one of these shops around town.
What are your fave places for ice cream in Baton Rouge? Tell us in the comments.
ROLLED
Mac and Moon
Vegans, say goodbye to feeling left out of the rolled ice cream trend. Treat yourself to gluten-free desserts like colorful macarons and rolled ice cream at the recently opened dessert and juice shop in White Star Market. This July, Mac and Moon paired up with Emerge Juice to offer cold-pressed juice on the menu.
Vanilla Sweet House
Satisfy your sweet tooth with rolled ice cream, baked goods and bubble tea at this buzzing bakery in Acadian-Perkins Plaza.
Arctic Bites
Indulge in bubble tea, milk shakes and rolled ice cream all under one roof at this hidden gem ice cream shop. This July, Arctic Bites added bubble waffles from Hong Kong to its menu. Now, locals can enjoy rolls of ice cream with a sweet, crunchy waffle treat.
View this post on Instagram
🎈new item: bubble waffle🎈 ~pop~ on in to try our newest bubble waffle, straight from hong kong! you can try it with ice cream, toppings, or even just the bubble waffle alone! whatever you choose, it will be delicious 🤗 • • • [tags] #arcticbites #arcticbitesbr #batonrougeeats #batonrouge #bobatea #bubbletea #rolledicecream #freshfruit #pocky #milkshakes #bubblewaffle #breats #bubblewaffles #225br
Ice Rolls Ice Cream
Take your tastebuds on an adventure with unique rolled ice cream flavors like s’mores, cheesecake and banana foster at the recently opened ice cream shop in Ichiban Square.
Freezing Cow
Dive into bold and creative dessert creations at Freezing Cow. Combine flavors like matcha, coffee or Thai tea with fun toppings like pretzels, toasted marshmallows and mangoes to have an unforgettable ice cream experience.
SCOOPED
LSU AgCenter Dairy Store
Support the LSU Agriculture Department by shopping for sweet treats at the LSU AgCenter Dairy Store. At the shop, locals can purchase ice cream, coffee, cheese and meat.
Insomnia Cookies
Life is sweeter when you can order cookies and ice cream after midnight. Stop by this dessert shop next to LSU for warm cookies paired with scoops of freezing ice cream. Even better? Combine the two and try one of its four flavors of ice cream sandwiches.
Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery
Get your sugar rush with 18 flavors of cupcakes and 15 flavors of small batch ice cream at this Kansas chain creamery.
The tried and true chains: Cold Stone Creamery and Marble Slab Creamery
Fall in love with the sweet smells of handcrafted, freshly churned ice cream at these ice cream shops. Stock up on other desserts like cookies, cakes, milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches at Cold Stone, and try flavors like cotton candy, pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate amaretto and caramel apple at Marble Slab.
POPSICLES & BARS
PoPaletas Popsicles & Homemade Ice Cream
Take a bite into creamy goodness at this authentic Mexican dessert shop. Explore spicy, sweet and refreshing popsicles, ice cream bars and scoops of ice cream at the Louisiana-based store.
Rock N’ Pops
Who knew popsicles could be so fun? Top a cookies-and-cream popsicle with sprinkles, chocolate syrup and Oreos at the gourmet popsicle paleteria founded in Baton Rouge.
OPENINGS WE CAN’T WAIT FOR
Creamistry at Perkins Rowe
View this post on Instagram
Have you heard the news?! We’re excited to welcome @creamistry to the Perkins Rowe tenant mix! 🍦 Creamistry will occupy the space between Barnes & Noble and Zoe’s Kitchen. The retailer will feature made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream using all natural and organic ingredients that can be customized with various flavors and toppings. Set to open in the third quarter of 2019
Sweet Rolls on Siegen Lane
I scream. You scream. We all scream for Sweet Rolls Rolled Ice Cream! ➡️ We are just as anxious as you are to get our doors open! Hang in there y'all. We can't wait to get rollin' for ya! mysweetrolls.com
Posted by Sweet Rolls on Wednesday, July 17, 2019
Sweet Society at Electric Depot
View this post on Instagram
While we wait on our taiyaki machines to get here, enjoy this beautiful (crispy on the outside, soft on the inside) taiyaki paired with matcha soft serve ice cream! What kind of toppings will you like to see paired with your favorite ice cream? ⬇️⬇️⬇️ Tag your friends to see what they like, too. Stay tune for a big announcement coming soon! • • • • • • • • • • Credit: image online #matchamadeinheaven #sweettreat #icecream #sweetsocietybr #225 #brfoodies #sweetandsavory #eeeeeats #eatbr #yelpbatonrouge # #foodiestoforkwith #geauxtigers #dessert #louisiana #foodstagram #dailyfoodfeed #tastelouisiana
There are no comments. Click to add your thoughts!