Vegan strawberry ice cream with fruity pebbles, topped with edible flowers at Mac and Moon. Photo by Gabrielle Feld

Over the last year, the ice cream craze has been quietly exploding in Baton Rouge. If you haven’t noticed, new dessert shops have popped up all over town, bringing new flavors, toppings and styles to the table. Whether you lean more toward rolled ice cream or a classic cone of soft serve, there’s a store for you. Celebrate National Ice Cream Month with your favorite frozen dessert at one of these shops around town.

What are your fave places for ice cream in Baton Rouge? Tell us in the comments.

ROLLED

Vegans, say goodbye to feeling left out of the rolled ice cream trend. Treat yourself to gluten-free desserts like colorful macarons and rolled ice cream at the recently opened dessert and juice shop in White Star Market. This July, Mac and Moon paired up with Emerge Juice to offer cold-pressed juice on the menu.

Satisfy your sweet tooth with rolled ice cream, baked goods and bubble tea at this buzzing bakery in Acadian-Perkins Plaza.

Indulge in bubble tea, milk shakes and rolled ice cream all under one roof at this hidden gem ice cream shop. This July, Arctic Bites added bubble waffles from Hong Kong to its menu. Now, locals can enjoy rolls of ice cream with a sweet, crunchy waffle treat.

Take your tastebuds on an adventure with unique rolled ice cream flavors like s’mores, cheesecake and banana foster at the recently opened ice cream shop in Ichiban Square.

Dive into bold and creative dessert creations at Freezing Cow. Combine flavors like matcha, coffee or Thai tea with fun toppings like pretzels, toasted marshmallows and mangoes to have an unforgettable ice cream experience.

SCOOPED

LSU AgCenter Dairy Store

Support the LSU Agriculture Department by shopping for sweet treats at the LSU AgCenter Dairy Store. At the shop, locals can purchase ice cream, coffee, cheese and meat.

Life is sweeter when you can order cookies and ice cream after midnight. Stop by this dessert shop next to LSU for warm cookies paired with scoops of freezing ice cream. Even better? Combine the two and try one of its four flavors of ice cream sandwiches.

Get your sugar rush with 18 flavors of cupcakes and 15 flavors of small batch ice cream at this Kansas chain creamery.

The tried and true chains: Cold Stone Creamery and Marble Slab Creamery

Fall in love with the sweet smells of handcrafted, freshly churned ice cream at these ice cream shops. Stock up on other desserts like cookies, cakes, milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches at Cold Stone, and try flavors like cotton candy, pumpkin cheesecake, chocolate amaretto and caramel apple at Marble Slab.

POPSICLES & BARS

Take a bite into creamy goodness at this authentic Mexican dessert shop. Explore spicy, sweet and refreshing popsicles, ice cream bars and scoops of ice cream at the Louisiana-based store.

Who knew popsicles could be so fun? Top a cookies-and-cream popsicle with sprinkles, chocolate syrup and Oreos at the gourmet popsicle paleteria founded in Baton Rouge.

OPENINGS WE CAN’T WAIT FOR

Creamistry at Perkins Rowe

Sweet Rolls on Siegen Lane

I scream. You scream. We all scream for Sweet Rolls Rolled Ice Cream! ➡️ We are just as anxious as you are to get our doors open! Hang in there y'all. We can't wait to get rollin' for ya! mysweetrolls.com Posted by Sweet Rolls on Wednesday, July 17, 2019