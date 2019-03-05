Scott Higgins owns Mouton and 3Tails. He was photographed in the 3Tails space during construction in early 2019. Photo by Collin Richie

A longtime passion for food and wine inspired Scott Higgins to leave a career in finance and technology and open a bar. His craft bar, Mouton, opened in White Star Market last May. Now, Higgins has something else up his sleeve. The 40-year-old is about to open 3Tails, a new wine, cheese and charcuterie shop across the plaza from the market in Square 46.

We caught up with Higgins about how things are going at Mouton, what visitors can find at 3Tails and what wine trends we shouldn’t miss in 2019.

Read on for the full story from the March 2019 issue.