The North Baton Rouge coffee shop Southern Cofé is opening a new location downtown.

The new Cofé Concepts, the brand’s second shop, will open inside Main Street Market next month in the space formerly occupied by Go Ya Ya’s, which closed over the summer after a decade in business.

Cofé owner Horatio Isadore, an Alexandria native, says the expansion into Main Street Market was an opportunity to elevate the brand. “For us, it’s an opportunity to get in a space with a strong history in the community and downtown area,” Isadore says.