Scoop up your copy of 225’s December issue now, all about finding cheap eats Baton Rouge

Dining out these days requires math, y’all. As inflation squeezes restaurants and diners alike, it’s getting trickier for all of us to stick to a budget. But don’t stress. It’s still possible to maximize your dollar at local eateries. You just have to get a little creative.

For less than $10, you can savor a hearty bowl of duck and sausage gumbo; crispy fish served in a pillowy bao bun; or a warm, herbaceous Italian sandwich. And if the gas station is giving you sticker shock, you can make up for it by heading inside its convenience store. Sometimes, these hidden gems are where you’ll find the best banh mi or box of boiled seafood—for less than a few gallons of gas will cost you.

You can still find ways to stretch your paycheck at your favorite trendy, full-service restaurants, too. We’re sharing a few dishes to try across a range of price points, plus hot tips about where to score inventive complimentary starters. We know your mileage may vary. Prices and specials are subject to change, and sometimes differ slightly depending on whether you dine in or order out. But while we might not be dining on a dime anymore, it doesn’t mean we can no longer afford to treat ourselves to something delicious.

225’s December issue is all about finding ways to save while treating yourself to a tasty meal. Also in this month’s edition, you’ll find stories on holiday happenings around town; local vintage sellers curating timeless finds for under the tree; how to put together a grazing board spread for your next gathering; and so much more.

Flip through it all below, and be sure to pick up the print copy on newsstands now around the Capital Region. Let us know what you think at [email protected].