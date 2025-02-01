The making of Rock-n-Sake’s $100 seafood-studded king cake

The cream cheese-filled rice “cake” is then artfully decorated in sections inspired by Rock-n-Sake’s most popular rolls. Each of the four corners is dressed with more krab and avocado. The remaining ends get generous layers of torched salmon, yellowtail and tuna—both sliced and spicy—along with toppings like tobiko, tempura flakes and jalapeños. Rest assured, the classic sushi sauces, ponzu, soy sauce and more, are served on the side with wasabi and ginger.

With raw and cooked fish, the 16-slice creation is priced at $100.

The process can be time-consuming, so Rock-n-Sake limits the number its sushi chefs make a day.

“Usually, we cap it at seven or eight a day,” Dantin says. “On the weekends, we’ll offer 10.”

Despite its popularity, Dantin recognizes that some king cake purists may be hesitant.

“People look at it as just this sushi item that we made just to look like a king cake, and it’s kind of like a joke,” he says.

But, he contends that the sushi king cake is more than the sum of its parts. The unique king cake format offers multiple flavor combinations and travels well.

If you’re looking to switch up the next king cake party, consider picking up a savory option. After all, as Dantin says, “How many sweet, frosted king cakes can someone have?”

5 more savory cakes

Boudin king cake from City Pork

The boudin king cake is a tradition in its own right, and City Pork’s is covered in pepper jelly, bacon and cracklins.

Southern Belle King Cake from Calandro’s Supermarket

Double down on the cream cheese, maple and bacon in this grocery store delight.

Jambalaya king cake from Lamendola’s Supermarket

Louisiana classics collide, with jambalaya and fried sausage.

King cake burger from Mason’s Grill

King cakes stand in for buns, sandwiching a half-pound patty, bacon and brie cheese.

Maple bacon king cake from Thee Heavenly Donut

Meet in the middle with a maple bacon fried doughnut king cake.

This article was originally published in the February 2025 issue of 225 Magazine.