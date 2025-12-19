Savor the holidays at these Capital Region restaurants open on Christmas Day

You can enjoy a delicious meal this Christmas without preheating an oven, opening a recipe book or washing a dish.

Whether you’re hosting family or need a holiday escape, you can let one of these local spots take one thing off your plate next week. For a hassle-free holiday, make reservations ahead of time.

Know of another restaurant around Baton Rouge that will be open on Christmas Day? Email us at [email protected].

1717 River Park Blvd.

Christmas dinner at 1717 Kitchen + Cocktails features several appetizers and entreé options. Also available is a Christmas Dinner entreé of roasted red pepper and smoked gouda soup, baked ham with apple-cranberry glaze, corn maque choux, and smothered green beans for $35. Plus, enjoy a holiday dessert included with your meal. Make a reservation here.

5252 Corporate Blvd.

Sullivan’s can handle your Christmas dinner plans with their full menu of signature classics, including hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and signature cocktails. Choose from dishes like beef bordelaise or lobster risotto to get in the holiday spirit. Make a reservation here.

7000 Bluebonnet Blvd.

Celebrate the holidays with a crafted menu of signature foods and drinks at Talulah. This restaurant and bar, housed inside the Renaissance Hotel in Baton Rouge, is open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Christmas Day. Plus, sip on discounted cocktails from 4 to 6 p.m. Make a reservation here.

10155 Perkins Rowe, Ste. 100

Have a carnivorous Christmas at Texas De Brazil. Enjoy authentic Brazilian cuisine carved and served right at your table. Texas de Brazil in Perkins Rowe will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. to serve endless cuts of meat, sides and salad bar items. Reserve a table here.

4608 Bennington Ave., Ste. A

Veganish Vibes will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to offer a plant-based holiday meal that is healthy and delicious. Try vegetarian and vegan options like Philly Cheesesteak, egg rolls, the All The Vibes Burger or Chantilly beignets.

3132 College Dr.

6280 Siegen Ln

Eat a nontraditional feast at Juicy Seafood. If you want shrimp, crabs, lobster or all the fixings, Juicy Seafood has you covered this Dec. 25. Both Baton Rouge Juicy Seafood locations will be open during their regular hours of 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

777 L’Auberge Ave.

For $34.99 a person, guests 21 and older can enjoy holiday favorites at the Bon Temps Market Buffet in L’Auberge Casino and Hotel from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

2450 S. Acadian Thruway

A steakhouse meal is sure to fill the stomachs of every guest at your table. Saltgrass Steakhouse in Baton Rouge will be open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., serving steak, appetizers, seafood and more. Make a reservation here.