Savor Jamaica’s national dish and more Caribbean fare at Royal Taste of Jamaica

David and Miya Suarez think of Kingston often. It’s home—where the couple’s adult children still live—and it’s also the muse of their restaurant, Royal Taste of Jamaica.

After its 2018 beginnings as a catering business and a 2020 stint inside the former Millennial Park shipping container development, the eatery settled in 2021 at the Beauregard Town building formerly home to Christina’s breakfast café.

The interior is doused in a tricolor palette that pays homage to the Jamaican flag, with brick walls coated in golden yellow paint.