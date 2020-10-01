Imagine enjoying your favorite dessert like lemon cake or strawberry cheesecake—but instead of eating it with a fork, it comes in a bag.

Baton Rouge dessert company 225 Sweets offers just that experience. The family-owned business sells dessert-flavored candied popcorn, pecan pralines and other sweets like turtle brownies, peach cobbler, bread pudding and cookies.

225 Sweets owner Tonya Smith loved to cook with her youngest daughter Paige Antoine back when Antoine was in high school. They made everything from bundt cakes to cake pops. The then-14-year-old wanted to save money for a car, so after being encouraged by her late father to turn their hobby into a business, the family launched 225 Sweets in 2016.

“Making popcorn is a release,” Smith says.

Smith and the now-18-year-old Antoine make popcorn and desserts whenever they can: in the evenings, on the weekends and early in the morning. The family does everything from home. In their home kitchen, they cook sweets, test flavors and package products.

In addition to desserts like pecan praline, brownies, bread pudding and cookies, 225 Sweets sells homemade candied popcorn that comes in assorted flavors like cookies and cream, strawberry cheesecake, banana pudding and lemon cake.

225 Sweets can be found all over town. Its desserts and popcorn are sold at Pit Stop Baton Rouge on Greenwell Springs Road, Campus Cuts off Nicholson Drive, Mom’s Seafood and Deli on Greenwell Springs Road, NOLA Seafood on Flannery Road and the Farmers Meat Market on Scenic Highway. The dessert company doesn’t just serve local customers. It has shipped sweets everywhere from Texas to New York.

Customers can buy their treats on the 225 Sweets website, at select local stores around town and at local markets like Mid City Makers Market.

Smith and Antoine have big dreams for their business. Antoine hopes to start selling their products internationally, and Smith plans to find a storefront location, where people can pick up sweets and children in-need can get free school supplies.

“I want to make a sustainable business for the family,” Smith says, “but it would also be nice to give back to the community and help the kids.”

Find out more at the 225 Sweets website.