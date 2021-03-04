Sample labneh and lamb mansaf at Makers, Baton Rouge’s newest Mediterranean spot

Baton Rouge diners’ longstanding affection for Mediterranean food has a new place to express itself: Makers Greek & Mediterranean Cuisine on Lee Drive. The spot opened in November 2020 in the space vacated by Mr. Ronnie’s Famous Hot Donuts.

Makers is led by father and son team, Muhammad and Zaid Otoum, who also opened Hummus & More in Metairie near Lakeside Shopping Center. Indeed, they’ve got hummus down, selling a ridiculously silky version that’s fragrant with lemon and garlic.

“We do everything here in house,” Zaid says, “including sauces, dressings, marinades and the pepper jelly sauce for our eggrolls.”