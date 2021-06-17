Sample food from 8 local restaurants at the Best of 225 Experience June 29

We’re less than 10 days away from unveiling this year’s Best of 225 Awards winners during The Best of 225 Experience. At the brand-new event, we’ll premiere our July 2021 edition. But we’ll also be hosting a ’90s-themed party and foodie experience complete with tastings from eight local restaurants, bars and chefs.

You’ll get to try bites from Beausoleil Coastal Cuisine, The Francis Southern Table and Bar, Elsie’s Plate & Pie, BRQ Seafood and Barbeque, Bin 77, Burgersmith and City Roots Coffee Bar, as well as craft cocktails by Three Roll Estate and beer and wine. Special thanks to Chef Chris Motto for also serving our VIP partners. And if you’d like, come dressed in your best ’90s-inspired look. It’s totally optional, but we will give a prize to the best on-theme outfit of the night.

It’s all happening June 29, 5:30-8 p.m., at the River Center Branch Library Downtown. Guests will experience sweeping downtown views from the fourth floor and rooftop terrace while enjoying live entertainment, cocktails and lots of food. Tickets are $50 and available to those 21 and older. But attendance is limited, so reserve your space while you still can at 225batonrouge.com/225experience or on Eventbrite.