Sam and Cody Carroll with the Figgy French Toast Brunch Special at Hot Tails Restaurant, as seen on "Cajun Aces."

Samantha and Cody Carroll, who starred together on Food Network’s Cajun Aces and own Hot Tails in New Roads, have returned to Baton Rouge with big plans.

While Samantha takes the helm at Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board as the new executive director, Cody plans to open a second Hot Tails restaurant, as well as a crawfish wholesale distribution center. Both new establishments will be located on Airline Highway in Prairieville.

The couple opened the first Hot Tails in New Roads in 2010. The new Hot Tails restaurant will be “bigger and badder than the first one,” says Cody, and will feature a large boiling room with windows so customers can see the action.

The Prairieville location will also be outfitted with a raw oyster bar, a charbroiled oyster station and two private rooms.

“Everything revolves around the kitchen,” Cody says, “We’re going to have the bar wrap around the kitchen like a horseshoe.”

The Carrolls have toyed with the idea of a Baton Rouge restaurant for years, initially planning to open a restaurant here in 2014. They instead launched Sac-a-Lait in New Orleans’ Warehouse District in 2015 to strong reviews, though it eventually closed in November 2018.

Construction on the new Hot Tails’ 8,000-square-foot space is expected to start around January 2020, with the goal of opening before the 2020 football season kicks off. Cody estimates construction will cost roughly $2.5 million.

Next door, Cody plans to renovate an existing warehouse to become Crawfish District, a crawfish wholesale distribution center that will be outfitted with a state-of-the-art purging system.

