225 recipe writer Tracey Koch loves to entertain, and October is one of those months when get-togethers become more frequent. Whether its having kids over before high school football games or hosting neighbors during Halloween, Tracey can usually be found throwing casual dinner parties throughout the fall.

It can get pricey to throw so many gatherings, so she came up with a recipe that can easily be made with ingredients you’re likely to already have on hand. It’s inspired by El Salvadoran cuisine and is full of spicy flavors that complement fall cuisine.

That’s right, we’re talking pupusas—those corn cakes similar to tortillas that are filled with a savory filling and cooked on a griddle. Pupusas can be filled with anything, though traditionally they contain cheese, pulled pork, chicken or black beans. For this recipe, Tracey created a meat version using leftover roasted chicken and pico de gallo for some. For vegetarians, she created butternut squash pupusa loaded with warm spices.

Read on for the full recipe, which originally appeared in the October 2017 issue of 225.