Salsa verde is the saving grace of a fall frost

While we eagerly await that first cold snap, new gardeners may fret over the fate of their fall tomatoes. InRegister Magazine’s gardening columnist Lee Rouse advises picking those green tomatoes soon after the weatherman warns of an upcoming frost and making the most of the green harvest with this salsa verde recipe.

This spicy, savory salsa is easily jarred to make the perfect gift for friends and family throughout the holidays.

To learn more about planting and harvesting fall tomatoes, read Lee Rouse’s gardening column from inRegister Magazine’s September issue here. And keep reading for his salsa verde recipe.