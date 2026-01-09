Warm cold January nights with a rustic soup rooted in French tradition

I am always amazed by the swings of emotions I feel as one year ends and the new one begins. I find myself reflecting on the events of the past year—some happy, some sad. But whatever the emotions, I always feel grateful for all of the experiences the year brought, along with feeling excited to hopefully do things a little better in the year ahead. I vow to exercise more, eat better and procrastinate less. All very typical New Year’s resolutions to be sure, and fairly easy to stick to with a bit of mindfulness and discipline. In 2026, I once again feel inspired to hit the reset button and choose wholesome, satisfying foods that do not contain a lot of processed ingredients. Eating simple and clean doesn’t have to be some big dramatic overhaul. This year, it’s all about keeping things wholesome, unprocessed, simple and easy.

In keeping with my New Year’s resolution, I decided to kick off my 2026 Dining In recipes with one of my favorite cold weather dishes, French style lentil soup. This hearty and satisfying soup checks off all of my criteria for my New Year’s resolution. It is full of pure, fresh, healthy ingredients and is quick and easy to make. This hearty, quintessentially French-inspired soup is great served with warm crusty bread and is a delicious supper on a chilly January night.

French style lentil soup

Yield: 6 servings (with leftovers)

1 (1-lb.) bag dried lentils

4 Tbsp. olive oil

1 cup chopped tasso

½ cup chopped shallot

½ cup chopped carrot

½ cup chopped celery

½ tsp. herbes de Provence

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. black pepper

1½ cups dry white wine

10 cups low-sodium chicken broth

Pour dried lentils into a mesh strainer; rinse and drain well.

Heat olive oil in a heavy 4-quart pot over medium-high heat; add tasso. Sauté for 3 to 4 minutes, then add shallot, carrot, celery, herbes de Provence, salt and pepper. Continue sautéing for another 2 to 3 minutes, then reduce heat to low and pour in wine.

Turn heat back up to medium and stir well, scraping bottom of pot to release any bits that may have stuck. Add rinsed lentils and chicken broth. Bring up to a boil, then reduce heat to low and cover. Continue simmering, covered, stirring every 10 minutes to prevent sticking, until lentils are tender. This should take about an hour.

Once lentils are tender, remove from heat and serve warm with crusty bread. Soup can be made a day in advance and quickly warmed before serving. Cooked lentil soup will last in the fridge for 5 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.