Rotolo’s Craft & Crust expanding with a half dozen new locations across the U.S.

Rotolo’s Craft & Crust is opening six restaurants across four states as the Baton Rouge-founded pizza franchise continues its expansion.

New locations are under construction in Breckenridge, Colorado; Mansfield, Texas; Willow Park, Texas; Mont Belvieu, Texas; Lakeland, Tennessee; and Conway, Arkansas.

“The company has come a long way since 1996,” a statement from founder and CEO Mitch Rotolo reads. “From a single pizza spot on Bob Petit Boulevard in Tigerland to being recognized as a multi-state brand with Craft & Crust, we are so proud of how far we have come. We’re excited to launch the next six locations, bringing the Rotolo’s presence to nine states and counting.”

Each restaurant will feature Rotolo’s Craft & Crust branding, indoor and outdoor seating, and a full bar with more than 30 local and national beers on tap. The company says guests can expect a laid-back dining experience featuring fresh and local ingredients.

Since 2017, the franchise has focused exclusively on opening Craft & Crust restaurants.

While Rotolo’s Pizzeria is its legacy model, the craft & crust concept provides the most opportunity for growth as it has a larger menu, is craft beer-centric and produces multiple types of pizzas.

To support its expansion, Rotolo’s began using artificial intelligence tools in 2022 to help identify new locations. The system analyzes cellphone data, consumer travel patterns, regional dining trends and average restaurant spending. The company states that the data enables franchisees to make more informed decisions about where to invest.

