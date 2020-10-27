A local entrepreneur plans to open an automated pizza system in a 25-foot container in the Tigerland parking lot in February, building on a make-your-own pizza trend that appears to be continuing in Baton Rouge.

Restaurateur Mitch Rotolo Sr.—who reportedly plans to open The Hive Pizza, a new build-your-own pizza restaurant on Siegen Lane—is among those investing in the venture, which is tentatively being called “Speedy Fresh Pizza.”

