Rock Paper Taco to open brick-and-mortar in March

Restaurateur Joshua Duke is planning an early March opening for his newest endeavor, Rock Paper Taco, which will open on West Chimes Street by LSU.

Rock Paper Taco opened nearly three years ago as a food truck , frequently setting up shop at Tin Roof, as well as downtown and other neighborhoods. Back then, Duke told 225 Dine he was inspired to start his own taco shop after dining at Torchy’s Tacos in Texas.