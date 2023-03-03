These Roast Beef Po-boys might just be the best way to serve up leftovers

While Smothered Pot Roast served on its own has a time and place, my favorite part is repurposing it into an encore meal later in the week: authentic New Orleans-style debris po-boys. They’re a treat my whole family loves—a fun way to repurpose an already delicious dish that requires minimal cooking on a busy weeknight.
Servings: 6
2 loaves crispy French bread
Mayonnaise and Dijon mustard (if desired)
3 cups shredded roast beef in gravy, heated
Shredded green leaf lettuce
Sliced ripe tomato
Sliced pickles
Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Cut the French bread into 6-inch pieces, and then slice each piece down the middle.
Place the French bread on a baking sheet. Toast in the heated oven for 3 to 4 minutes or until just crispy.
Spread a little mayonnaise and Dijon mustard inside the French bread. Divide the roast beef in gravy between the prepared French bread. Top with shredded lettuce, sliced tomato and pickles to serve.
This article was originally published in the March 2023 issue of 225 magazine.