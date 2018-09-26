Sometimes, you can taste nearly 75 years of history in one piece of pie.

The dish: berry icebox pie, cold and fresh and light, filled with bright, tart strawberries and topped with a cloud of whipped cream and a dusting of powdered sugar. The years belong to Strawn’s Eat Shop, an icon in Shreveport since 1944.

Inside the original location on King’s Highway, every minute you wait for the waitress to bring your slice is still a feast.

There’s the blend of breakfast conversation from retired regulars, young families and visiting tourists who’ve heard the legend of the pie from parishes away. The scrape and sizzle of eggs and hashbrowns on the griddle, tossed by a line cook with a sharp fade haircut. The blaring colors and shapes of the famous murals, depicting the likes of Disney princesses, ZZ Top and Abraham Lincoln and George Washington admiring a slice of Strawn’s pie.

Read on for our tips on what to get at Strawn’s as well as four other stops in Shreveport for food and drink.

