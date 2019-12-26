There’s no party like a New Year’s Eve party—especially at the turn of the decade. Here are some local NYE bashes to help you kick off the New Year in style.



Red Stick Revelry is a multi-faceted extravaganza downtown complete with live music, fireworks and a brand-new laser light show. The event begins with Red Stick Rising at North Boulevard Town Square, and the main festivities begin at 9 p.m., when six 3-D lasers will project over the audience while synchronized to live music by the band Phat Hat. As midnight strikes, the light show will be accompanied by the ceremonial dropping of the Red Stick and a fireworks display over the Mississippi River.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better view this New Year’s than the Shaw Center rooftop for Tsunami’s bash. Expect a DJ, photo booth, buffet, hors d’oeuvres, sushi stations, two bars, three drink tickets and a Champagne toast. Tickets are $100 pre-sale or $125 day of the event.

Live music and an open bar—what else can you ask for? L’Auberge Casino & Hotel brings its annual bash to kickstart 2020. Tickets are $40 to get into the Events Center with music by Pants Party and an open bar all night.

George’s Place hosts The Roaring 2020: New Year’s Party with a delightfully ’20s-themed celebration. In addition to performances by the Krewe of Divas, this bash hands out Champagne at midnight to accompany those holiday kisses.

The Crowne Plaza Executive Center rings in 2020 with Carbon Copy Band, Chase Tyler Band and The Eddie Smith Band. But that’s not all—guests can enjoy a Louisiana dinner buffet, dancing and an open bar. The standard staycation room package starts at $179 per person.

Splash Nightclub’s New Year’s Eve celebration brings guests into 2020 with a bang—and drag queens, of course. Revel in performances by the Bombshells of Baton Rouge, a midnight balloon drop for prizes, free party favors on entry and free Champagne at the turn of the decade.

The Mid City hotspot for modern Asian cuisine is hosting a five-course dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. The event features specialty cocktails, champagne and dishes like Coffee-Cured Striped Bass Nigiri, Ground Duck and Scallion Dumpling, Sticky Korean Short Ribs and more. Contact the restaurant at 300-4448 for more details and reservations.

Know of another New Year’s Eve celebration in Baton Rouge we forgot to mention? Let us know about it in the comments!