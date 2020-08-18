Ramen is a reason to live. But it hasn’t always been easy to come by in Baton Rouge. But ever since Chow Yum Phat opened a brick-and-mortar location last September near the Perkins Road overpass, top-notch ramen can be ours.

The cozy restaurant offers a tightly curated menu that makes it easy to choose. Appetizers, or “Shares,” offer several choices with a suggestion to order a few items to share with the table. Having vegetarian options is always a plus, but seafood and meat choices are also available. The menu often includes an Evening Specials card offering other tasty morsels.

225‘s secret restaurant reviewer was sent out to discover all that Chow Yum Phat has to offer. And doing what the menu suggested, our secret reviewer ordered several shareable plates that came out as they were ready.

