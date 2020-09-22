Baton Rouge restaurant owner Chad Hughes has bought the property downtown that houses his City Bar and new taco concept, Rio Tacos and Tequila.

Doing business as Triple Three LLC, Hughes bought the property from 333 Third Street LLC, which is managed by a local investment group. Members of the investment group include James Blouin, Sean Malone, Steven Queyrouze, Jonathan Walker, Emile Canale and Chad Hughes, according to sales documents.

Hughes is in the process of opening the Mexican restaurant, Rio Tacos and Tequila, on the ground floor of the building, beneath City Bar, and it is just one of many projects in the works for the local restaurateur.

Hughes is also working on opening a new “neighborhood barbecue joint” in the Perkins Road overpass area with Edwin Edwards, the grandson of former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards, and with whom Hughes already owns Ivar’s Sports Bar and Grill in the same neighborhood.

Rezoning for that property was approved by the Metro Council last week and Hughes plans on opening the restaurant later in the fall, permits and construction permitting.

