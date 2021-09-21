Restaurants are rolling out fall menu items around Baton Rouge

Pumpkin-flavored drinks from City Roots Coffee Bar

Tired of the same old fall drinks from Starbucks? Head over to City Roots in Electric Depot for an entire menu of new pumpkin drinks. The Pumpkin Spiced Chai Latte is a take on a classic chai latte and is offered hot, iced or spun into a milkshake. The Pumpkin Latte can also be ordered in the same ways, but we recommend you try it hot because the talented baristas will dress up your cup with the cutest jack-o-lantern foam art. The Pumpkin De Crema, a fall take on City Root’s Cold Brew De Crema, is a classic cold brew topped with pumpkin flavored sweet cream. Finally, the Cinderella Latte is a white mocha-pumpkin latte topped with a cinnamon sprinkle.

Savory squash dishes at Rocca Pizzeria

With unconventional pizza toppings, elevated pasta dishes and unique appetizers, Rocca Pizzeria is way more than your average pizza place. Rocca released two new dishes just in time for fall. The first is a burrata cheese and oven-roasted delicata squash dish with sage pesto and spiced pumpkin seeds drizzled with a brown butter vinaigrette. The other is Butternut Squash Stuffed Shells consisting of large pasta shells stuffed with ricotta cheese, spinach and squash covered in a roasted butternut squash cream sauce.

Pie concretes and sundaes from Andy’s Frozen Custard

Andy’s Frozen Custard, a chain new to the Baton Rouge area, specializes in frozen sweet treats for all occasions. Though there is a set menu, Andy’s just dropped its newest menu items. You can now have pumpkin or apple pie added to your cold, custardy treat in the Pumpkin Pie Concrete, the Apple Pie Concrete or the Apple Pie Sundae. The two concretes include whole slices of pie blended with Andy’s classic vanilla custard. The sundae consists of vanilla custard, a slice of apple pie and caramel sauce, but Andy’s also recommends adding some roasted pecans to top it off.

Pumpkin- and apple-flavored cake balls from Brew Ha-Ha!

Nothing goes better with coffee than a cake ball. Brew Ha-Ha! knows this, and its popular treats are offered in a multitude of flavors. The newest cake ball flavors for the fall are Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple. Pumpkin spice balls consist of pumpkin spiced cake covered in an orange-colored white chocolate and speared with a piece of pretzel stick to make them resemble tiny pumpkins. The Caramel Apple cake balls are flavored just like the name and are also decorated to look like a tiny version of a caramel apple on a stick.

Pumpkin Pie Beignets from The Vintage

The Vintage is known for its bites, bubbles and beignets. Starting in October, The Vintage will be offering a new stuffed beignet to its menu: Pumpkin Pie Beignets. Stuffed with pumpkin pie filling, rolled in cinnamon sugar and topped with a dollop of whipped cream, this treat gives a unique twist to a fall dessert classic. Stay updated via The Vintage’s Instagram to see when the Pumpkin Pie Beignets are back.

