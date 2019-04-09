Parking has long been an issue for the popular Perkins Road overpass area already flush with restaurants, bars and shops.

With the area continuing to attract new retailers, some business and restaurant owners shared their concerns with Daily Report that the problem will only get worse. Even more worrisome to them is what will happen once work begins on the I-10 widening project.

A new rooftop restaurant and bar, Bumsteers, is expected to open soon near the overpass in the former Crispy Catch building that’s now been expanded to double its original size. New townhomes are also coming to the Zee Zee Gardens neighborhood.

Parking discussions, of late, have been about the new Bumsteers and its likely popularity among the crowds that frequent places like The Overpass Merchant.

But the issue weighing heaviest on the minds of business owners is the impending expansion of I-10, which runs through the heart of the overpass area. City Pork owner Stephen Hightower, for example, has dedicated parking for his restaurant that he worries will be lost during construction.

George’s owner Smokie Bourgeois has similar concerns, saying, “There’s not going to be any parking when they bring all that equipment for the interstate. It’s going to be a total wipeout for the Perkins Road overpass area.”

