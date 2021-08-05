Restaurants’ growing ‘family meal’ options make back-to-school season easier

Part of the mission of this hip spot under the Perkins Road overpass was to enable neighbors to pick up dinner on the way home from work. The freezer case is chock-full of frozen Louisiana classics like turkey and sausage gumbo and crawfish etouffee, as well as rabbit and pear stew and tom yum soup. On Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday, you can also order family meal specials serving 3 or 6, which usually include an entree, side and salad, as well as a wine pairing recommendation. Note: While BLDG 5 temporarily suspended this option over the last few months, restaurant owner Misti Broussard confirms it will resume shortly.

Opt in to the Maxwell’s Market email list to receive a weekly menu for the market’s longstanding Wednesday supper club. Meals serve 2 or 4, and include homey favorites like pork roast and polenta; chicken piccata and spaghetti GOP (garlic, olive oil and parmesan) and shrimp and crab lasagna with Italian salad and garlic bread. When you enroll, select the Maxwell’s location that’s most convenient for retrieving your dinner.

The Baton Rouge-based quick service burrito chain provides a DIY fajita option that serves 4-5 people for $45. Izzo’s fajita pack includes a combination of grilled steak and chicken with warmed flour tortillas and all the trimmings to make your own—cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, grilled onions, guacamole and sour cream. The package includes a side of Mexican rice, as well as tortilla chips, salsa and queso.

What started as a Tuesdays-only family takeout option a few years ago was so popular that it was extended to every weeknight. City Pork’s $39 Take Home Tonight bundle serves 4, and comes with 2 meats, 2 sides and Texas toast. Choose from pulled pork, smoked chicken, baby back ribs, brisket and Cajun sausage, and among side dishes that include cole slaw, mac-and-cheese and potato salad.

A newcomer to the Perkins Road/Essen Lane corridor, quick-serve Café Petra’s Family Package features a choice of 2 proteins selected from chicken shawarma, gyro and vegetarian-friendly falafel. For an upcharge, order grilled shrimp, chicken kabobs or kafta kabobs. Pair the proteins with hummus, tzatziki, rice pilaf and salad. The meal serves 3 for $40, or 5 for $60.

Mestizo’s robust take-out business got decidedly family-friendly during the height of the pandemic with the addition of $50 meals that serve 4. Entrees include chicken fajitas, burritos, grilled chicken or enchiladas and tacos, served with beans, rice, cheese, guacamole and pico de gallo. The dinner also comes with a huge pan of warm tortilla chips and salsa.

Sign up for Ingle Eats’ weekly newsletters, and choose from various fresh and frozen dishes available for pick up on Tuesdays or Thursdays, or both. For a fee, delivery is available to residents within a certain geographic area. The changing menu includes prepared dishes that only require reheating, like chicken stew or stuffed meatballs, as well as DIY meals that mimic home delivery kits featuring dishes like kung pao chicken with rice or shrimp tacos. The list of options also includes frozen breakfast items, party dips and extra entrees to keep the freezer stocked.

Throughout the pandemic, family favorite Bistro Byronz made life easier with neighborhood-based delivery, during which residents of a given area ordered from a set menu and picked up meals in a common spot. While that trend has slowed as on-premise dining has reopened, you can still order family meals for restaurant pick up through Bistro Byronz’s online portal. Options serve about 4 people for $40, and feature some of eatery’s most popular dishes, including pot roast Creole with mashed potatoes and green beans, or Chicken Paillard with roasted potatoes and sautéed vegetables.

Remember, even if you don’t see family bundles on your favorite restaurant’s menu, there’s a good chance they offer something like it. Check their online ordering portal, or give them a call. This time-saving option is a win-win for both restaurants and busy families.

And let us know of any other spots around town offering family-style takeout options!

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

NEXT ARTICLE