Top decision makers in the Southeastern Conference reportedly held an impromptu meeting Monday, Aug. 10, to discuss the future of the 2020 football season, fueling speculation—and grave concern around Baton Rouge—that the entire season will be canceled.

Such a move, if it happens, would be disastrous to multiple sectors of the local economy, not to mention LSU itself, and would create a ripple effect that could bankrupt bars, restaurants and retailers that rely on sales generated around LSU football for a significant chunk of their annual revenues.

“There is nothing good about any decision to not have football,” says Ernie Matherne, whose four Matherne’s Market locations include one just outside the South Gates of LSU. “I cannot quantify it. I cannot qualify it. I cannot fathom it, it is going to be so bad.”

Even business owners who could financially weather the storm of a lost season, like Walk-On’s Bistreaux & Bar owner Brandon Landry, say canceling college football would be a huge psychological blow in a city like Baton Rouge, especially after such a trying year.

“Football is part of our culture. It gets people thinking about things other than what is going on in this world right now and we need that now more than ever,” he says. “No matter your background, race, religion, politics, when it comes to games and being part of a team, it brings people together. It affects their mentality.”

