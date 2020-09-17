For 225‘s secret reviewer, dining at MJ’s Cafe has always been a pleasure. The restaurant began in 2011 with former owner Maureen Joyce, who at the time offered the only true vegan options in the city. Mary-Brennan Faucheux has since taken up the baton for healthful vegan/vegetarian cuisine in Baton Rouge.

She took over in 2017, bringing it briefly to the former White Star Market before moving into a bright and colorful permanent spot on Government Street last year. The menu has grown since then with some more inventive dishes, but the focus is still on fresh, seasonal produce and meatless options.

Our secret reviewer stopped in for a lunch spread featuring the Zesty Kale salad, the Hippie Garden Sandwich, Vegan Quesadillas and more.

Read on for the full review, which was featured in 225‘s September 2020 issue.