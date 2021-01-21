Our restaurant review of popular seafood restaurant Southern Pearl Oyster House

Tired of dining in and desperately needing to get outta the house, 225‘s secret restaurant reviewer braved the indoor restaurant scene with a dinner at Southern Pearl Oyster House.

Part of the Half Shell Oyster House restaurant family based in Mississippi, the Baton Rouge iteration on Perkins Road has maintained popularity since opening in September 2019, in spite of the pandemic.

Once seated at a socially distant table, our reviewer dug into appetizers like the Oyster Sampler and Shrimp Trio, entrees like the Herb Encrusted Mahi and sides like the Bisque and Jalapeño Hushpuppies.