Restaurant news: Downtown rooftop bar; proposed music venue; Mid City hostel plans

Downtown rooftop bar and lounge coming to former Hound Dogs space

Plans to redevelop the former Hound Dogs bar at the corner of Main and Seventh streets downtown as a lounge with a rooftop bar are moving forward.

The space has been vacant since Hound Dogs’ 2018 closure. The opening date for the new restaurant and bar has yet to be announced. Find the full story in an April 5 edition of Daily Report.

Music venue and bar proposed for 1010 Nic space

A bar, lounge and live music venue is being proposed for a 6,200-square-foot space in an existing building on the west side of Nicholson Drive, south of Interstate 10.