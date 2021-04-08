×
Restaurant news: Downtown rooftop bar; proposed music venue; Mid City hostel plans

  • By Business Report Staff

Downtown rooftop bar and lounge coming to former Hound Dogs space

Plans to redevelop the former Hound Dogs bar at the corner of Main and Seventh streets downtown as a lounge with a rooftop bar are moving forward.

The space has been vacant since Hound Dogs’ 2018 closure. The opening date for the new restaurant and bar has yet to be announced. Find the full story in an April 5 edition of Daily Report.

Music venue and bar proposed for 1010 Nic space

A bar, lounge and live music venue is being proposed for a 6,200-square-foot space in an existing building on the west side of Nicholson Drive, south of Interstate 10.

The 1010 Nic retail development is currently home to Monochrome, Front Door Design Studio, Mercer Supply Co., Jeannie Frey Rhodes Photography, Denicola’s Furniture and Upholstery and Contemporain, Bankston/Adams Gallery. Find the full details in an April 6 edition of Daily Report.

A planned Mid City hostel aims to draw tourists, provide easy access to local restaurants

A Baton Rouge native and avid traveler is transforming a former day care center in Mid City into the area’s first hostel, The Hostel Baton Rouge.

Melanie Bennett recently purchased the facility on North Boulevard and is renovating the building to include beds for about 15 people and an events space in the backyard. Bennett says she searched for a few years to find a location before deciding on the Mid City spot for the hostel, which she hopes to have up and running before the end of the year. The hostel will feature a traditional dorm-style room with bunk beds, a private suite and communal areas for guests to interact. Guests will be able to walk to all the Government Street bars, restaurants and retail shops.

Find the fully story in an April 1 edition of Daily Report.


