Resolve to explore new wine frontiers in 2021

While the first month of 2021 is behind us, there’s still time to follow through on those fresh starts you’ve been talking about. The clean slates. The new beginnings.

It’s an opportunity to embrace a new routine—and a time to try some new wines. Never have there been so many interesting wine frontiers to explore, from varietals and regions to producers and production methods.

We checked in with Baton Rouge-based Level 2 Certified Sommelier Scott Higgins for a few suggestions on what to drink, as cooler temperatures and social distancing call for more cozy eating and drinking at home. Read on for the full story, which originally was published in the January 2021 issue of 225.