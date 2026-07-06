Sip into summer with these seven specialty lemonades from Capital Region spots

Nothing says summer quite like a refreshing lemonade, and Baton Rouge has plenty of options to quench your thirst. Whether you’re looking for a nutritious pick-me-up or something fruity, restaurants and businesses in the Capital Region have you covered.

Here are seven refreshing lemonades to sweeten your summer:

La Divina is hand-squeezing its seasonal lemonades. Try the watermelon lemonade or the year-round cucumber lemonade. For fall, it’s up to guests to vote for the lemonade for the season. La Divina’s new cocktail menu will debut soon and features more juicy goodness with a taste of Italy. - Advertisement -

Creole Creations is bringing the flavor with its watermelon pineapple lemonade, available for a limited time. Featuring one signature fruit at a time, flavors rotate throughout the year.

BLDG 5’s house-made, seasonal lemonades vary day to day to offer what’s freshest and in season. The restaurant pushes boundaries to create endless lemonade flavors that pair well with spirits. BLDG 5 is now offering a limited-time cocktail kit featuring Tito’s Handmade Vodka and a seasonal lemonade.

Sweet Society’s Dole Lemonade Float

Soft serve and lemonade—what more could you want? Sweet Society’s Dole Lemonade Float combines tangy lemonade and soft, fruity ice cream for a unique yet refreshing take on an ice cream float.

Perry’s Exotic Lemonade in Denham Springs offers a classic lemonade taste with a long list of flavors and inclusions. Pick from options like kiwi, watermelon, peach and pineapple, or go for its “exotic” flavors like Bayou Sunset, Green Caramel Apple or Pink Starburst.

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What could be sweeter than cheesecake? A refreshing lemonade to wash it all down. Creamy Dips Cheesecakes offers 10 flavors from pineapple to prickly pear lemonade.

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What started as a lemonade stand for Raising Cane’s National Lemonade Day has turned into a thriving local business for owner Leroy Hayward III and his family. Find the brand’s iconic yellow cart at local fests or inside Tiger Stadium this fall and shop pre-packaged bottles on shelves of local retailers like Rouses Markets, Oak Point Fresh Market, Maxwell’s Market and more.