Coffee not cutting it? Try these refreshing alternatives from local spots

Summer may be winding down, but the heat is only ramping up, with feels-like temperatures reaching 100 degrees on some days. Finding ways to stay cool during the summer months can seem impossible, but these local spots may have just the drinks to keep you refreshed.

Rather than sticking to your usual morning coffee run, check out these alternative beverages from local coffee shops and drink spots around Baton Rouge that can help get you through the heat.

Pura Vida Coffee Bar

4005 Nicholson Dr.

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Whether you need an afternoon pick-me-up or a jump-start to your morning, Pura Vida Coffee Bar has plenty of refreshing beverages to help you stay energized during the day.

The Coco Cloud Energizer is a standout item on the summer menu. The bright blue drink is made with a coconut and Mexican lime energy sparkling water base and topped with an airy sweet cream foam. The flavors are the perfect mix of tangy, tropical and sweet, and the creamy consistency adds a unique spin on classic sparkling water, making it the perfect beverage to shake up your everyday morning coffee shop run.

Pura Vida also has its Pink Burst Energizer, a normal menu item made with housemade strawberry puree, sweet cream and strawberry guava Reign Storm Clean Energy. This drink is topped with a vanilla cold foam, adding in that creamy consistency that is normally saved for its coffee counterparts.

Highland Coffees

3350 Highland Rd.

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Located just steps off of LSU’s campus, Highland Coffees is a Baton Rouge staple that is keeping college students and community members alike cool during the summer.

Highland Sparklers are a great alternative to coffee, matcha and tea. These drinks are made using sparkling club sodas and come in many different flavors, including watermelon, raspberries and cream, blue raspberry and passion fruit. Highland Sparklers also come as frozen drinks, which can be extra refreshing on a hot summer day.

Highland Coffees also has traditional hot weather classics like lemonade, blended fruit drinks, iced teas in a variety of flavors and fruit juices.

Cherrybomb Coffee Co.

136 W. Chimes St.

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Cherrybomb Coffee Co. is another student favorite near LSU. This retro coffee truck delivers on fun, original flavors like its summertime basil lemonade.

With an earthy flavor and tangy aftertaste, the basil lemonade stands out against the dessert-themed lattes and matcha also on the summer menu. If you are looking to take a break from sugary-sweet drinks this summer, this lemonade is the perfect go-to.

Light House Coffee

257 Lee Dr.

For another out-of-the-box lemonade, check out Light House Coffee in the Duplantier Place Shopping Center. Light House Coffee’s honey lychee lemonade pairs the sweetness of the lychee with the sourness of the lemonade, creating the perfect warm weather beverage that hits all of your cravings. The lemonade is even topped with a real lychee fruit, adding that much more fruity flavor.

Brew Ha-Ha

711 Jefferson Hwy., Ste. 2-A

With a menu teeming with iced and frozen beverages, Brew Ha-Ha is a must-stop coffee shop to stay cool. Brew Ha-Ha has a full menu of iced teas, frozen drinks and even smoothies.

Brew Ha-Ha has traditional iced black tea, as well as sport tea, passion tea and iced chai. A barista favorite is the iced sport tea with a dash of raspberry syrup. For especially hot days, you can order a frozen Thai tea, coconut tea and lemonade.

The smoothie menu has six set flavors, including Cocomatcha, Go Bananas and Brewberry. Customers can also add additional fruits, as well as added protein and a number of other extras.

CC’s Coffee House

Various locations

CC’s Coffee House is bringing Baton Rouge residents three new limited-time drinks. In the lineup are the Strawberry Sunset Shaken Refresher, Pina Colada Shaken Refresher and the Berry Breeze, a sparkling energy drink new to the brand.

Baton Rouge residents can also purchase medium-sized Mochassippis and refreshers for just $4 every day after 4 p.m., an offer exclusive to Baton Rouge locations.

Main Squeeze Juice Co.

411 Ben Hur Rd.

9659 Antioch Rd.

Energy refreshers are making waves this summer, and Main Squeeze Juice Co. has hopped on the trend. The cold-pressed juice spot is introducing its Electric Refreshers to the menu. These energy drinks made with natural caffeine, electrolytes and freeze-dried fruit make for a fun, healthier alternative to traditional energy drinks.

Main Squeeze will offer three flavors, including strawberry peach, kiwi lime and raspberry lemon.