Red Stick Spice Co. just got even better. As if the rows of kitchenware, herbal teas and spices from around the world weren’t enough, the gourmet spice shop has expanded into the vacant space next door and added a new, improved teaching kitchen.

The bright and open room looks like a combination of the set of a professional cooking show and a stylish home kitchen. It has all of the necessities: multiple ovens, a large refrigerator, plenty of cabinet space, a dinner table for 10 and a spacious island for cooking classes.

The new teaching kitchen is broadcast ready. It has an overhead camera for filmed demonstrations, studio lighting and built-in production equipment.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Red Stick Spice Co. has done more cooking videos and virtual classes than ever before. Until this October, shop owner Anne Milneck taught cooking classes in her former demonstration kitchen, which was smaller and didn’t have built-in appliances.

Milneck wanted a space where she could teach virtual and in-person classes, film cooking videos and rent the kitchen to other cooks. The vacant room began renovation in March and officially opened in early October. While the former teaching kitchen will be transformed into SoGo Tea Bar, a barista-run tea shop opening in 2021.

The new demonstration room is full of artsy and sentimental surprises. The bathroom pays homage to the Cajun Holy Trinity: celery, bell peppers and onions, with vegetables and gold accents painted on the walls by local painter and muralist Ellen Ogden. It is complete with a full-body, gold-trimmed mirror that is perfect for selfies.



The kitchen’s eccentric statement wall was created by Baton Rouge artist Kimberly Meadowlark. It features pages from Milneck’s mother’s personal cookbook collection and includes some of the family’s favorite recipes.

“It’s a love letter to home cooks from me and my mom,” Milneck says.

The teaching kitchen is open to the public and available for viewing during store hours. Socially distanced classes and private event bookings will be offered this fall. Cooks who want to rent the space for production can contact Digital FX for more information.

Red Stick Spice Co. is at 660 Jefferson Highway.